Make Time for Free Rainbow Six Siege This Weekend

Just in time for the upcoming season four update, Operation Wind Bastion, Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Siege is getting a free weekend! It starts on November 15, 2018, and runs until November 18, 2018. If you decide you want to buy the full game for yourself after testing it out, you’ll be able to get Rainbow Six Siege at a heavily discounted price.

If you’re new to Rainbow Six Siege or are a lapsed player, this may be the time to get into Ubisoft’s online shooter. The full game will be free, letting you play all of the maps and modes currently available. In addition, you will have access to the original 20 operators during the trial period.

You’ll also have the opportunity to get Rainbow Six Siege at a steep discount. It’ll be on the PlayStation Store with a massive 70% discount. The discount starts on November 15th as well, and lasts until the 27th. (Dates for other platforms vary.)

Rainbow Six Siege’s fourth season, Operation Wind Bastion is set to start soon. We don’t know a ton about it yet, although it is set in Morocco and features two new operators. Ubisoft promises more information will be revealed on November 18, 2018. It also recently went through some controversial visual changes in preparation of a global expansion.

Will you be checking out Rainbow Six Siege this weekend? Let us know!