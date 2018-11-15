IO Reminds Hitman 2 Players That They Have One Shot to Kill Sean Bean

Players around the world have returned for another of Agent 47’s clandestine adventures in Hitman 2. Yet, IO Interactive doesn’t want fans to forget about the sequel’s first Elusive Target, actor Sean Bean’s Mark Faba. Each player receives one shot, a single chance, to kill the target, which feeds into the difficulty of these special contracts. As a reminder of the contract’s November 20, 2018 release, IO has released the following trailer.

Remember these tips when targeting Sean Bean.

A former MI5 agent turned assassin, Mark Faba, aka The Undying, has made his way onto the International Contract Agency’s hit list. Unfortunately for him, he will soon find himself in Agent 47’s crosshairs.

As the trailer above reminds people, this Elusive Target is not just elusive. The window of opportunity to catch Faba is small, due to the contract only being available for two weeks. Furthermore, should you perish during this “The Undying” mission, you miss you opportunity. (Which would mean his character is indeed Undying.)

Hitman 2 is available now for across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. However, the hunt for Sean Bean’s character, Mark Faba, begins on November 20, 2018. The window of opportunity closes when the contract ends on December 4, 2018.