Darksiders III Trophy List Published, Includes Difficulty-Related Trophies
Darksiders III releases in ten days but you can check out its trophy list now, thanks to PSNProfiles. The game comes with 50 trophies including Platinum, and while a standard run will take you roughly 15 hours, trophy hunting should increase that length considering there are some difficulty-related ones in the list.
BFA
Unlock Everything
Platinum
Green with Envy
Defeat Envy
Bronze
Throne Potato
Defeat Sloth
Bronze
All That Glitters
Defeat Avarice
Bronze
Delusions of Grandeur
Defeat Lust
Silver
Eat Your Heart Out
Defeat Gluttony
Silver
Seeing Red
Defeat Wrath
Silver
Egomaniac
Defeat Pride
Silver
Everybody Wants to Rule the World
Defeat the Final Sin
Silver
Fight Fire with Fire
Collect the Flame Hollow
Bronze
I Wanna Rock
Collect the Force Hollow
Bronze
Freeze Frame
Collect the Stasis Hollow
Bronze
Perfect Storm
Collect the Storm Hollow
Bronze
Enhance!
Upgrade an Enhancement
Bronze
Can you restore the Balance?
Upgrade an Enhancement to Balanced
Bronze
Balance in all things
Upgrade 5 Enhancements to Balanced
Silver
Helping Hand
Save a Human
Bronze
Five’s a Crowd
Save 5 Humans
Bronze
Crowd Source
Save 10 Humans
Bronze
Community Outreach
Save 15 Humans
Bronze
Humanitarian
Save 20 Humans
Silver
Just the start
Upgrade Any Weapon
Bronze
Take it to the Limit
Upgrade Any Weapon to Max level
Silver
Devil’s in the Details
Kill 666 Enemies
Bronze
Cleanup Crew
Pickup 500 Item Drops
Bronze
Beast Mode
Defeat 666 Enemies While in Havoc Form
Bronze
Protector of Humanity
Complete the Game on Any Difficulty Setting
Silver
Path of the Horseman
Complete the Game on NORMAL
Silver
Death Incarnate
Complete the Game on APOCALYPTIC
Gold
Holy Keeper
Collect 50 Angelic Artifacts
Silver
Demon Keeper
Collect 50 Demonic Artifacts
Silver
One Of the Chosen
Collect an Essence of a Chosen
Bronze
First of many…
Spend an Attribute Point
Bronze
25 to Life
Spend 25 Attribute Points
Bronze
Big Spender
Spend 50 Attribute Points
Silver
Increased Capacity
Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Capacity
Bronze
Maximum Capacity
Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Capacity 4 Times
Silver
Increased Vigor
Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Healing Amount
Bronze
Maximum Vigor
Upgrade Nephilim’s Respite Healing Amount 4 Times
Silver
Demon Meddler
Meet Abraxis
Bronze
Unshakable Fortitude
Collect 30 Slivers of Adamantine
Bronze
Unyielding Strength
Collect 30 Fragments of Adamantine
Bronze
Unbreakable Will
Collect 30 Pieces of Adamantine
Bronze
Purity of Power
Collect 3 Chunks of Adamantine
Bronze
Salvation
Collect Salvation
Bronze
Soul Harvester
Collect 100,000 Souls
Bronze
Soul Reaper
Collect 1,000,000 Souls
Silver
For Whom the Bell Tolls
Kill Lust Without Defeating Usiel
Bronze
Love Tap
Defeat the Kraken
Bronze
A Parting Gift
Receive the Lord of the Hollows’ Final Gift
Bronze
Darksiders III releases on November 27, 2018 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
