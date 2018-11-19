Cup Noodle May Save Your Life in Disaster Report 4 Plus

Cup Noodle will be collaborating with Granzella’s upcoming Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories, similar to its past collaboration with Final Fantasy XV. The noodles themselves, as well as cosmetic items using Cup Noodle designs, will appear in the game. Each one will serve different purposes.

A Cup Noodle truck will appear at refugee shelters to give hungry survivors a warm cup of noodles. Purchasable food items will include Cup Noodle, Cup Noodle Curry, and Cup Noodle Seafood Noodles. You will also be able to purchase and wear a Cup Noodle t-shirt, which is based on a real t-shirt being sold at the Cup Noodle store. A Cup Noodle backpack and compass will appear too.

It has not yet been stated how Disaster Report will be represented in the real world, when it comes to Cup Noodles, but guessing that images from the game would appear on Cup Noodle bowls or in Cup Noodle advertisements would be a safe bet. If for whatever reason these things don’t happen, it would seem more like a product placement than a collaboration. However, Final Fantasy XV imagery was included in Cup Noodle commercials and on Cup Noodle bowls in Japan.

In addition, there will also be a collaboration with Radiko.jp, a Japanese radio application for use on smartphones and PC. Using the in-game app will allow players to get updates and information on city damage and refugee settlements. There will also be a Radiko-themed compass.

Despite “plus” being in the title, there is no other version of the game called only “Disaster Report 4.” It was originally planned to release on PlayStation 3, but the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in Japan forced the developer to stop production. Fan demand eventually birthed the new Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories, which will release exclusively for PlayStation 4 on November 22, 2018 in Japan. There is still no confirmation of western release.



[Source: 4gamer.net]