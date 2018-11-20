Prepare for the Dreams Beta by Influencing the Upcoming Stream

2018 is starting to come to a close, with only 41 days left until 2019. But there’s still plenty of content left to crank out. At least, Media Molecule certainly thinks so. The Dreams beta is still set for sometime in 2018. The developer has a livestream planned for November 28, 2018 at 5 pm GMT. In fact, you’ll get to play in the world it’ll design on stream when the beta launches.

Prepare yourself for this creative mindset by voting in Media Molecule’s Twitter poll to help decide what kind of world will be crafted next Wednesday, your options are dystopian, alien world, high fantasy, and surrealism, and you can vote until November 26, 2018.

Dreams is a maker game. While it still has a campaign, the bulk of the game is about letting your imagination run wild. It’s about turning your dreams into a reality in Dreams.

While you should tune into the livestream to learn more about the game, the team has clearly stated in their official blog that while this is “Kareem’s Dreams Stream—World Building for Beta” they will “not [be] announcing [the] beta on the stream.”

Dreams will be compatible with PSVR and will let you build just about anything. This game is meant to make game development an accessible hobby, so you don’t have to be an expert to have fun but those who hone their skills will flourish.

Not into creating? No worries. You can always enjoy the campaign or community made content.

[Source: Media Molecule Blog]