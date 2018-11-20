Fortnite 6.3 Content Update: Battle Royale Meets Western in New LTM

Fortnite is jumping on the cowboy hype with this week’s content update. The game’s new Limited-Time Mode, Wild West, challenges you to get a Victory Royale before the dust settles. Unlike standard Battle Royale, this new LTM forces players to use a limited set of weapons and items, such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns, Campfires, and the newly introduced Dynamite, to name a few.

Blow away your competition with Dynamite, an uncommon rarity. It appears as a stack of three dynamite sticks and can be acquired via floor loot, chests, vending machines, supply llamas, and supply drops. Throwing it will start a five-second fuse and, upon making contact, it will do 70 damage to the player and a whopping 800 damage to structures. Additionally, you can shoot directly through structures in Save the World with the Ghost Pistol.

You can read the Fortnite patch notes in their entirety below. Unlike the usual weekly update, this one focuses solely on content. For recent technical tweaks be sure to check out last week’s 6.3 update.

BATTLE ROYALE LIMITED TIME MODE: WILD WEST Summary

Fight for the Victory Royale using a limited set of weapons and items such as Hunting Rifles, Shotguns and Dynamite. Mode Details Available Weapons Hunting Rifle Pump Shotgun Double Barrel Shotgun Six Shooter Minigun

Available Items Campfire Bandages Medical Kits Dynamite Slurp Juice

Supply Drops can contain Epic Six Shooters Legendary Double Barrel Shotguns and Miniguns Slurp Juice

WEAPONS + ITEMS New Weapon: Dynamite Uncommon rarity, found in stacks of 3. Available from floor loot, chests, Vending Machines, Supply Llamas, and Supply Drops. 70 damage to players and 800 damage to structures. Explosion is in the shape of a flat cylinder 1600 units in diameter and 384 units in height. Initiating a throw will start a 5-second fuse that can’t be canceled. Throw range is shorter than standard Grenades.

EVENTS New Tournament: Scavenger Pop-Up Cup Duos Scavenger game mode adjustments: Material cap reduced from 500 to 300. Drop count of Clingers and Grenades increased from 3 to 5.

Safe zone changes Reduced the radius of Circle 3 from 20000 to 15000 Reduced the radius of Circle 4 from 10000 to 7500 Circle 4 is now the first circle partially outside of the previous safe zone (was circle 5) Increased chances of supply drops in later circles Circle 9 now travels twice as far but takes twice as long to close

SAVE THE WORLD HEROES 8 Bit Demo returns to the Weekly Store. Explosives expert who groups enemies with Decoy before finishing them with a hail of missiles. Available Wednesday, November 21 at 7 PM EST until Wednesday, November 28 at 7 PM EST.

WEAPONS + ITEMS Ghost Pistol added to the Weekly Store. A slow firing pistol that shoots ghostly projectiles that pass through walls and enemies. Available Wednesday, November 21 at 7 PM EST until Wednesday, November 28 at 7 PM EST.



[Source: Epic Games]