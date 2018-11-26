Resident Evil 7 Helped Inspire the Resident Evil Film Reboot’s Script

To many fans of Capcom’s long-running horror franchise, Resident Evil 7 marked a promising return to form. Those same fans may be relieved to learn that the film reboot’s writer, Greg Russo, was inspired by Resident Evil 7. As a result, people might see a little bit of the game possibly bleed into the next movie.

In an interview with Discussing Film, Russo addressed the movie reboot’s status. He’s done writing the script and disclosed which games he referred to while writing his draft. Interestingly, Resident Evil 7 rested at the forefront of his mind. Russo wanted to revisit Resident Evil’s horror roots, since this is a James Wan project. As a reminder, Wan, of Saw and The Conjuring fame, will produce this film.

Russo told Discussing Film,

Obviously I’m a huge fan of the franchise so to work on that was a lot of fun. And they’ve made six films before so when you come back to that and reboot it, you wanna do something different and not just rehash. For me it was very clear cut that I wanted to go back and make it scary again like a horror film in terms of the classic James Wan style so that was the pitch, going back and looking what made the games scary in the first place so yeah Resident Evil 7 was a bit of a touchstone for my draft.

Russo also touched on the six Resident Evil films written by Paul W.S. Anderson, which have made over $1 billion earned at the box office since 2017. While the action-oriented movies are “fun and really cool,” Russo considered horror the series’ primary feature and created his script accordingly.

Of course, we won’t know what effect RE7’s influence will have on the reboot until it opens in theaters. When that will happen remains a mystery. Aside from producers at Constantin Film and Wan’s Atomic Monster, Russo and Wan are the only names attached to the project. An entirely new cast will reportedly be on board to star.

Interestingly, Russo and Wan are also working on a Mortal Kombat film together. Much like the Resident Evil reboot, information as to how that project is coming along remains scarce.

Fans looking to revisit Resident Evil’s horror roots don’t have to wait for a new movie. Capcom’s Resident Evil 2 remake will hit store shelves on January 25, 2018.

[Source: Discussing Film via Wccftech]