Claire Takes the Spotlight in a New Batch of Resident Evil 2 Teasers

A few days ago, we got some cryptic Resident Evil 2 teasers featuring Leon Kennedy. Now, Capcom has released a new batch of “Report” clips, this time focusing on Claire Redfield. The videos still don’t reveal a lot about what’s happening in the game, but they certainly set the mood for what will be a terrifying escapade into Raccoon City.

Check them out here:

While short, these clips show off some of the defining features of Resident Evil 2. Crafting is back, as you see Claire combining some of Resident Evil’s famous herbs to create a healing powder. In addition, Claire creates shotgun shells to ensure she won’t be caught off guard by any mutated creatures.

Of course, that all goes away when she encounters a Licker, which we have seen before. They seem to be even more terrifying in the 21st century, as they can use their detection skills to hunt you down. The question remains: are these teasers simply that, or are they leading up to something more? We’ve been promised “updates on existing titles” at The Game Awards 2018, and Resident Evil 2 seems like a perfect candidate.

Many were speculating a demo would be released on Halloween, which ultimately didn’t happen. However, an “it’s available now” demo announcement could be the thing to get excited players ready. The out-of-nowhere Resident Evil 7 demo really helped build hype for that game. Then again, maybe we’re just grasping at straws.

Resident Evil 2 will be released on January 25, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Do you think these trailers are dropping hints about anything? Or are these trailers just nothing more? Let us know!