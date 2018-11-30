The Game Awards Will Feature a Live Devil May Cry 5 Performance

We’re under a week away from The Game Awards 2018 at this point, and the announcements are beginning to trickle out. While showrunner Geoff Keighly isn’t about to spill the beans on the actual game announcements, there’s plenty of other content to reveal in the meantime. For example, Capcom’s Devil May Cry 5 will have a presence at the event, but not in a way you might think.

You asked for it and we’re delivering: Don’t miss a one night only performance from @DevilMayCry live next Thursday during #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/l25kKO16cP — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 30, 2018

Keighley revealed via Twitter today that The Game Awards, which will be airing next Thursday starting at 9 p.m. ET, will feature a live performance of some sort featuring Devil May Cry 5. Keighley doesn’t specify what sort of performance this will be, but generally when the word “performance” is used for an awards show, the mind connects it to music.

While some of the music of Devil May Cry 5 was recently subject to some controversy, the other major track associated with protagonist Nero is for one much more popular, and also definitely a banger. “Devil Trigger,” which is performed by Casey Edwards (and features Ali Edwards and Cliff Lloret), has been popular ever since it was published. Currently, the track’s music video sits at over one million views on the official CapcomChannel YouTube channel.

If Capcom doesn’t do something wacky like a live combo video demonstration, it’s probably a fairly safe bet we’ll be seeing “Devil Trigger” on stage in spectacular fashion. We’ll find out for sure next Thursday, of course.