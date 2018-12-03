Epic Teases a New Item for Fortnite’s Chilling Season 7

Fortnite is ready to gear up for its seventh season, and it looks like a cold front’s in store for all of us. The official Fortnite Twitter account posted a cryptic teaser on December 3, 2018, promising Season 7 will involve “a bitter ice.” It also confirms that the new season will begin on Thursday, December 6th, which coincidentally (or maybe not) is the same day The Game Awards 2018 takes place.

A bitter ice spreads… 3 days to Season 7. pic.twitter.com/yj70svBXti — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 3, 2018

While the teaser is cryptic and doesn’t give much away, it does more or less confirm what many had been assuming about the next season of Fortnite. Speculation was that it would involve the map becoming a winter wonderland of sorts, especially when an iceberg began making its way toward the island. The iceberg also appears to have some sort of structure perched on top of it, although we’re still not clear exactly what it is and what purpose it serves.

In addition, if you look closely at the image, you can see what appears to be someone skiing. With all signs pointing toward the Fortnite map getting a snowy makeover, it looks like we’ll also be getting skis as a new form of travel. Epic Games has certainly flirted with new modes of transportation before, from balloons to shopping carts, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see it experiment with more new ways to get around.

What will be interesting, however, is how this will tie into The Game Awards. Of course, the fact that Fortnite Season 7 and the event fall on the same day could purely be a coincidence. However, Geoff Keighley himself retweeted the teaser. Plus, we’ve been promised a Fortnite “world premiere” at the show. We’ll just have to wait and see what it all means.

Thursday night during #TheGameAwards at 9 PM ET / 6 PM PT don’t miss a @fortnitegame world premiere from Epic’s @donaldmustard. And keep your game real close. #WorldsWillChange pic.twitter.com/NJ12fQUjO2 — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 3, 2018

What are you expecting from Fortnite Season 7? Does the prospect of skis entice you? Let us know!