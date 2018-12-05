Over 3.5 Million Copies of NieR: Automata Were Sold

After a staggered worldwide release across the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms, NieR: Automata has reached a noteworthy sales milestone. According to publisher Square Enix, the game’s sales total, based on digital and physical copies, has crossed 3.5 million worldwide.

The announcement came via a celebratory tweet from the game’s Japanese Twitter account. Square Enix has also noted that one million of NieR: Automata’s sales can be attributed to PlayStation 4 purchases in Asian territories alone.

Prior to this reveal, the last word on NieR: Automata sales had it exceeding three million in shipments and digital sales. The record of three million units surfaced in a familiar manner, on NieR’s Japanese Twitter account, days of ahead of its Xbox One release on June 26, 2018.

Sales may see another uptick in the near future, too. If an ESRB listing proves true, Square Enix is preparing to launch another version of NieR: Automata with the “Game of the YoRHa Edition” (GOTY). What this edition will include remains to be seen.

At present, a follow-up to NieR: Automata has yet to be confirmed as in development. However, with these impressive sales numbers in mind, we wouldn’t be surprised to learn that Square Enix has tapped developer PlatinumGames to begin work on a sequel. The continued expansion of NieR: Automata’s lore in books also seems to suggest its game world isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Further proof of this is evident in 2B guest starring in Soulcalibur VI, the announcement of NieR: Automata dolls, and an incoming line of figurines featuring NieR and NieR: Automata characters.

[Source: NieR Japan’s Twitter via Gematsu]