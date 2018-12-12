GameStop Game Days Sale Offers Huge Discounts on PS4 Best-Sellers and PSVR

The GameStop Game Days sale kicks off today, December 12, 2018, and will be running all the way through December 25, 2018. This is one of the biggest sales of the year, with several new games receiving sizable discounts. If you’ve been waiting to pull the trigger on a PlayStation VR bundle, you’ll also be happy to know that GameStop is offering $100 off all PSVR bundles throughout the duration of the Game Days sale.

For our money, you can do no better than the PlayStation VR Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and Moss bundle. For the next few weeks, you can knock $100 off the buying price of a revolutionary piece of hardware that changes the way you interact with video games, and two of the most charming games you can play in virtual reality this generation. You can read more about Astro Bot: Rescue Mission here, and find our review of Moss right here.

Of course, there are a load of great games on sale right now as well. Many of them you’d probably still consider new releases! Here’s a quick round-up of PS4 games you’ll find discounted during GameStop’s Game Days sale:

Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII: $39.99

Fallout 76: $39.99

FIFA 19: $29.99 (Dec.12-18)

Madden NFL 19: $29.99 (Dec.12-18)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: $39.99 (Dec.19-25)

Battlefield V: $29.99

Shadow of the Tomb Raider: $29.99

UFC 3: $19.99

God of War: $29.99 (Dec.12-18)

Call of Duty: WWII: $29.99

Assassins Creed Odyssey: $39.99

Overwatch Legendary Edition: $29.99

LEGO DC Super-Villains: $29.99

NBA 2K19: $39.99 (4 free bonus my teams packs with purchase, GameStop exclusive)

Just Dance 2019: $29.99

Are you kidding? God of War for $29.99 and Marvel’s Spider-Man for $39.99 are both incredible opportunities. If you’re a PS4 owner and lack either of those games in your current library, now is the time to jump.

We’ll keep you updated with all of the latest PS4 hardware and game deals throughout the holiday season, so stay tuned!