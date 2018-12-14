Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Gets Festive and Adds New LTMs

Like many franchises, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is getting in the holiday spirit. Currently live in Blackout, first on the PlayStation 4, this Holiday event adds snowballs, lights, decorations, and themed Supply Stashes.

Zombies mode is getting a Winter Calling limited time event that feature new items to unlock. And Call of Duty’s battle royale mode, Blackout, is also getting a limited-time mode called Close Quarters Frenzy. This mode only allows for close-quarters weapons, i.e shotguns, SMGs, pistols, and melee weapons. Players on all platforms can experience this mode from 10 am PT on December 14-17, 2018. Oddly enough, Fortnite announced a very similar LTM earlier this week.

Also starting today and lasting throughout the weekend, all players can take advantage of double experience points in MP and Zombies, plus double the Merits in Blackout.

Below are the patch notes in their entirety.

SUMMARY Blackout Holiday Event: Snowballs, festive lighting/decorations, and holiday-themed Supply Stashes (PS4)

Winter Event Stream in Black Market for MP and Blackout (PS4)

Winter Calling in Zombies (PS4)

PC 1.09 title update

Zombies stability/exploit fixes for Dead of the Night

MP stability improvements for Zero’s Ice Pick

Fixed stuck flare issue in Blackout PS4 We’ve made the following updates today on PS4: General Event Limited-time Winter Event stream now live in the Black Market with new items to unlock for use in Multiplayer and Blackout.

Blackout Event Holiday Event now live in Blackout, first on PS4. Added Snowballs, holiday lighting & decorations, and holiday-themed Supply Stashes.

Character Missions Addressed an issue with the Character Mission for the IX version of Shaw that prevented one of the mission requirements from registering.

Zombies Event Limited-time Winter Calling event stream now live with new items to unlock in the Zombies Barracks.

Dead of the Night Stability Fixed some crashes that could occur during the Pack-a-Punch Quest. Miscellaneous Closed an exploit where players could reach a safe area in the East Stairway. Closed an exploit where players could reach a safe area in the Forest. Close some exploits where players could get into safe areas using Nowhere But There.

Multiplayer Stability Fixed multiple crashes that could occur when Zero’s Ice Pick was used. Fixed a crash that could occur when unlocking the Gold Camo for the Daemon 3XB and the Diamond Camo for the SWAT RFT. [updated 4PM PT]

Gameplay Addressed an issue where targeting reticles would still be visible when controlling a Mantis that had been hit by an EMP Disruptor. Addressed an issue where controlling a Mantis that was hit with an EMP Disruptor, exiting the Mantis, then re-entering the Mantis could cause it to lose functionality.

ALL PLATFORMS Multiplayer Challenges Added a scrollbar and numbers to the Dark Ops Challenges screen to point out additional challenges off-screen. Fixed a missing image for the Handling Master Challenge in the After Action Report.

Miscellaneous Addressed an issue that prevented some Reactive Camos from progressing if attachments were equipped.

Blackout Armor Repairs done on Armor will no longer disappear if that Armor had been previously worn by another player, then dropped after being repaired.

Stability Fixed a potential crash that could occur while downed.

Miscellaneous Addressed an issue that would cause a red flare and smoke to stay on players after they landed.

General Personalization Some previously-acquired Warpaints now properly display in the updated Character Customization menus (remaining Warpaints to come in an upcoming fix).

Paintshop Addressed an issue that would cause UI Errors to appear when scrolling to Melee weapons in Paintshop.



[Source: Reddit]