Kingdom Hearts III’s Stylish Limited Edition PS4 Pro Bundle Is a GameStop Exclusive

Kingdom Hearts III will finally launch in just over a month, and Sony and Square Enix are giving fans something else to look forward to. A limited edition Kingdom Hearts III PS4 Pro bundle is on the way, complete with a 1TB hard drive. But, only some stores will have it.

The console will exclusively be sold in GameStop stores in the United States for $399.99. In Canada, availability will be exclusive to EB Games for $499.99 CAD. Both North American versions of the limited edition Kingdom Hearts bundle are packaged with the PS4 Pro, DualShock 4, a blu-ray copy of the title, and digital content exclusive to the PlayStation 4.

This specially designed console features Kingdom Hearts-inspired patterns running along the console’s top and a DualShock 4 to match, which has intricate stylings of its own on the touchpad and above the d-pad. Pre-orders are available now for the bundle, which hits store shelves on January 29, 2019.

This packaging in Europe features all of the above with a few extra items added. Extras include a deluxe edition of Kingdom Hearts III that comes with a Steelbook, exclusive Sora pin, and a hardback art book. The limited edition console is also scheduled to release on January 29, 2019 in Europe.

Since its release date announcement during E3 2018, Kingdom Hearts III news has yet to hit a standstill. Character reveals, such as Big Hero 6’s Baymax, along with trailer releases have kept fans satiated with content, as the build up to launch day draws near. Here’s to hoping this highly-anticipated release amounts to everything fans have been waiting for and more.

The long-awaited Kingdom Hearts III will be released for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2019.

[Source: US PlayStation Blog, EU PlayStation Blog]