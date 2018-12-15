DICE Apologizes to Battlefield V Players for Lack of Communication Surrounding Time-to-Kill Changes

DICE’s Global Community Manager, Dan Mitre, has penned a letter to Battlefield V players, apologizing for the lack of communication surrounding the controversial Time-to-Kill (TTK) changes.

Mitre acknowledged that the studio remained silent as fans voiced their concerns over TTK changes being introduced without taking community feedback on board, and promised to improve the process of rolling out significant updates. He also explained why the changes were made in the first place: to prevent new Battlefield V players from struggling.

The intent came from us observing that new players are having a very hard time with the game compared to our core players, and we wanted to see if we could improve this over the holidays so more players can have a great time. As many of our veteran players know, Battlefield games constantly evolve and change over time in our collaboration with the community. Battlefield V is no exception. We heard your feedback that many of you prefer the old TTK values, with one playlist featuring only Conquest using the “Core” settings clearly not being enough. To fix that, we will be adding a “Core” version of all playlists in the game next week, giving you a clearer choice between new and old settings. We’ll update you early next week on when the new playlist will be added.

The letter received a negative response from the community, with many new players noting that they were enjoying the learning process, and that the new TTK values aren’t helpful. Others have said that DICE is unnecessarily dividing the Battlefield V community. However, it doesn’t look like the developer has any plans to revert the changes.

We’ll update our readers when the new playlist is live.

[Source: Reddit]