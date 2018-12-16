Watch 14 Minutes of Action-Packed Gameplay From Platinum Games’ RPG Granblue Fantasy: Relink

Platinum Games’ action-RPG Granblue Fantasy Project Re:Link has dropped Project from its title (and apparently the colon in Relink), and is now officially called Granblue Fantasy: Relink. Billed as “Japan’s megahit RPG with all-new 3D actions,” the game received a brand new trailer and gameplay video at Granblue Fantasy Fes 2018 this weekend.

Without further ado, check out both videos below.





First announced in August 2016, Granblue Fantasy: Relink was originally scheduled for release in Japan this year. However, the game’s official website now states that a release date has yet to be decided. All we know so far is that it’s in development for the PlayStation 4, and Platinum Games was once considering PlayStation VR support (although we haven’t received an update on this).

Granblue Fantasy: Relink is based on the popular smartphone franchise. It’ll feature four-person multiplayer as well as a single-player mode. Confirmed characters include Lyria, Vyrn, Katalina, Rackam, Io, Eugen, Rosetta, and Furycane (Primal Beast). Platinum Games previously said that it doesn’t intend to make the game difficult. We were also told that the studio won’t be compromising on graphics, which will continue to see an improvement as development progresses.

While Granblue Fantasy: Relink‘s international release plans have yet to be announced, Cygames has confirmed that it’ll be localizing the game into English, French, Italian, German, and Spanish, so we expect Western launch details in due course.

As usual, we’ll update our readers when we have more information. In the meantime, let us know what you think of the gameplay.

[Source: Granblue Fantasy: Relink (official website)]