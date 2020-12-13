Cygames announced at Granblue Fantasy Fes 2020 that its upcoming action-RPG, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, will release on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in 2022.

The developer revealed that Relink is currently in Alpha phase and is entirely playable. Cygames is now preparing the game to enter Beta phase before it spends 3-6 months readying the final product. According to a translation provided by Gematsu, Cygames said that it is “going all in on asset creation.”

Elsewhere during the event, we received more information about Blue.

Blue was originally designed to be the protagonist in the early stages of Relink, rather than Gran and Djeeta from the mobile game. Sometime after 2015, however, Gran and Djeeta were no longer considered blank slates for players to project themselves onto, but characters with their own unique personalities. Due to their rise in popularity among players, the decision to shelve Blue in favor of Gran and Djeeta was made in the early stages of development.

Granblue Fantasy: Relink was initially being co-developed by PlatinumGames and Cygames but the studios parted ways without an explanation.

“While we, PlatinumGames, have been working with Cygames in co-development of the upcoming console game Granblue Fantasy: Relink, we officially announce our contract on the project has come to an end,” said the developer. Cygames released a statement of its own, assuring “everyone looking forward to the title that we remain committed to delivering a game that meets the expectation of our fan-base and gamers everywhere.”

[Source: Gematsu]