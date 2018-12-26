Persona 5 R Domain Update Could Mean an Update Is Coming

Atlus has several Persona series related domain names registered, including P5R.jp, which it claimed back on April 20, 2017. This domain has now been updated and moved to Atlus’ servers. Instead of sending you to a generic landing page stating that the domain is registered through Japanese domain registrar Oname, it now sends you to a HTTP 403 Forbidden error. The lack of public access could be so Atlus can privately update the site, perhaps with a new Persona 5 related announcement.

This domain has not had any sort of update since it was renewed in April 2018 so this change has led to plenty of rumors. Could Atlus provide a new version of “Persona 5 with added scenarios and new elements” for fans? The company did ask people about that in a recent consumer survey. Or could this game be getting ported to other platforms, namely the Nintendo Switch? Surely, such an announcement would pair well with the fact that Joker is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

If anything is getting announced, there’s a chance we could hear more during the one hour broadcast for Persona 5 the Animation happening on December 30, 2018. Since this event will also include information on the Persona Super Live 2019 concert, we know other subject matter is on the table.

Historically speaking, we’ve seen reveals happen after Atlus-related domain names have changed servers with Persona Q2, Persona 3: Dancing in Moonlight & Persona 5: Dancing in Starlight, and Catherine: Full Body all being just a few recent examples.

Do you think Persona 5 will follow this trend? Speculate in the comments below.

[Source: Persona Central]