PlayStation Classic Now Costs $60 at Many Retailers

Despite just hitting store shelves a little over three weeks ago, PlayStation Classic has already experienced a massive price drop. Originally launching with a price tag of $99.99, the mini console can now be bought for $59.99 at several retailers.

The 40% drop in the PlayStation Classic’s price can be found at Walmart, GameStop, Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and Kohl’s. For those interested in grabbing the console at a slightly lower price, B&H Photo Video has PlayStation’s plug-and-play console on sale for $54.99.

Evidenced by the speed at which it went on sale, the PlayStation Classic may not be performing as well as Sony probably hoped. In Japan, at least, there’s quantifiable evidence to back up this belief. According to a Media Create report, the PlayStation Classic only moved 120,000 units in its first week in Japan. Nintendo’s SNES Classic saw far greater success in four days on the Japanese market, as it sold 369,00 units.

When Sony announced its mini console, expectations were high and the hype seemed overwhelming. However, much of the anticipation quickly slowed down once news of the 20 pre-loaded games began to surface. For many gamers, the North American and European lineup of games felt rather weak. While the titles featured on the Japanese version seemed more promising, it clearly did little to move more units in the long run.

It’s unfortunate that the PlayStation Classic appears, by many, to be so underwhelming. The mini console even made our list of biggest disappointments for 2018. Is there a way Sony can salvage this particular fumble? At present, it’s anyone’s guess.

[Source via Wario64]