Limited Run Games Announces Celeste Collector’s Edition With Strawberry Plush

Publisher and distributor of rare physical releases, Limited Run Games, has a treat for us next month. The critically acclaimed platformer, Celeste, is getting a physical Collector’s Edition for PS4 and it’s set to release soon. Recently, Limited Run Games announced via the company’s official Twitter page that both the standard and a Collector’s Edition would be available for preorder on Tuesday, January 1, 2019.

The company already has a standard version of Celeste on their site and it will be available for preorder on Tuesday, the same day as the Collector’s Edition. If you’re wanting to purchase, you’ll have to be ready at 10 am EST on January 1, because that’s when the first batch of preorders goes live, with a second round following at 6 pm EST that same day. As the company’s name suggests, the quantities will be super limited.

Most importantly, let’s get into what’s included:

Physical copy of Celeste for PS4

Strawberry plush

Steelbook case

16″ by 20″ poster

Cassette soundtrack

Sticker sheet

Celeste mountain patch

Celeste mountain postcard

Strawberry pie recipe

The game was praised for its platforming, music, and the way it covers mental illness and depression.

The Ps4 Collector’s Edition will run you $74.99 and is set to ship later this year. Show your love for one of the best games of 2018 by grabbing this limited Collector’s Edition soon.

[Source: Limited Run Games’ Official Twitter]