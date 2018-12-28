See How Good Streets of Rage 4 Is Looking

The Streets of Rage series is one that may be showing its age. When we got word that a fourth entry would be releasing, it was a surprise, albeit a pleasant one. Keeping the same spirit of the originals, Streets of Rage 4 will be a side-scrolling beat-em-up game in which you face off against waves of enemies.

Recently, developer, Lizardcube, released some fancy new screenshots and they look absolutely beautiful. Video games have really come a long way since the original games on the Sega Genesis. Below is a gallery that shows off the new hand-painted art.

Streets of Rage 4 is set 10 years after the events of the third installment. In this new entry, Axel Stone and Blaze Fielding return from past Streets of Rage games, but with some added improvements. Now, you can juggle enemies between each other and walls to make your combos climb! There’s also the inclusion of a health regeneration mechanic, as well as some additional modernizations.

Currently, there is no official release date, other than a general 2019 release window. Additionally, Lizardcube has not announced which platform(s) Streets of Rage 4 will be available on, but a PS4 release is likely. Hopefully it releases before the supposed movie that was in the works. We’ll be sure to keep you updated when we find out.

[Source: IGN]