UK Sales Chart: FIFA 19 Kicks Off the Year at Number One

The UK’s best selling game in 2018 is still putting up numbers in 2019. Once again, FIFA 19 has snagged the top spot on the UK physical sales chart. It’s unsurprising, considering the title’s immense popularity and the fact that 75% of the game’s 2018 sales were physical despite the rise of digital.

This was the first week of 2019, so a lack of major, new physical releases explains why this week looks so similar to last week’s chart. In fact, the top six slots are exactly the same, with the only difference being a swap between Red Dead Redemption 2 and FIFA 19 when it came to first place.

The lower portion of the sales chart is filled with familiar titles, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. These games are constantly making an appearance on the UK physical sales chart, especially during slow weeks.

Surprisingly, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has also made its way on the chart this week. Coming in at number ten, this open-world adventure is getting some much-deserved love at the start of 2019.

Below are the current top ten games on the UK sales chart, for the week ending on January 5, 2019.

1. FIFA 19

2. Red Dead Redemption 2

3. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

4. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

5. Battlefield V

6. Forza Horizon 4

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy

9. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

10. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]