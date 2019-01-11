You Can Get Your Hands on Catherine: Full Body Now With the Japanese Demo

Today, Atlus over in Japan has released a pair of demos for the upcoming Catherine: Full Body. These are demos on the Japanese PlayStation Store of course, and will require a Japanese PlayStation Network account to access. You can get a demo for both the PlayStation 4 and PS Vita versions of Catherine: Full Body, only one of which being set to eventually make the journey over to North America and Europe.

Other than the obvious visual differences, the two demos feature the same content. The demo is a special, truncated version of the first two in-game days. Players will be able to get a sample of the new story content, new and easier gameplay changes, and of course everything in-between from the original game.

Atlus also released a new trailer alongside the demo, which features a new “title song” for Catherine: Full Body. The song is “Re:set” from Japanese pop band Sekai no Owari, and you can check it out below:

If you’re curious about Sekai no Owari, Atlus also released a video message from the band:

Catherine: Full Body is set to release on Valentine’s Day over in Japan. We still only have a 2019 release window for the English localization, but Atlus recently did confirm that the PS Vita version will not be making that journey. Also, Atlus recently announced even more DLC for the game, which will allow players to play the game as all three, different “Catherines.” Previous DLC includes alternative voice actress tracks for Catherine, and Joker from Persona 5 as a playable character.

[Source: Gematsu]