Earning God of War’s Platinum Trophy Will Net You a Special Gift From Sony

PlayStation trophy hunters have been around since trophies first launched back in 2008, giving players that satisfying “ding” that comes up after an objective is overcome. Through the years, the way we acquire trophies has been refined, as many trophy-related websites with guides have become more mainstream. A game that many players have found themselves earning the coveted Platinum trophy in is last year’s hit, God of War. Since the game is so beloved, it’s no wonder many players have been pursuing the Platinum trophy. If you are one of the players who has earned the Platinum trophy in God of War, check your email, because you might have a special avatar from Sony waiting for you as a reward.

The reward for earning all of the trophies in God of War? It is an avatar for you to use with your PSN account. While that might not sound like the most impressive reward, it’s nice to earn something for your troubles. We’ve seen this for other first party games before, like a free theme given to players who earn the Platinum trophy in Bloodborne, The Last Guardian, and Horizon: Zero Dawn. It’s interesting that the reward for earning all the God of War trophies is an avatar, as opposed to a theme, but it’s still neat that Sony does this. At least you can use your avatar as bragging rights with your friends.

Earning the Platinum in God of War does have its challenges, so if you were able to do so, congratulations. Finding those collectibles is a pain, but the real difficulty comes with defeating a certain optional enemy after all the collectibles have been acquired. Aside from that, the trophy list is quite doable, and it helps that this game is an absolute joy to play.

Did you earn the Platinum in God of War? Let us know! And be sure to check the email associated with your PlayStation Network account for your free avatar.

[Source: ResetEra]