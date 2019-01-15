Elsweyr Brings Dragons to The Elder Scrolls Online

Today, Zenimax Online Studios has revealed its plans for The Elder Scrolls Online in 2019, and boy howdy do those plans involve some dragons. There’s a lot going on here, but the long and short of it is that 2019 is The Season of the Dragon, a year-long story initiative that will comprise multiple, connected updates. Part of that is Elsweyr, 2019’s new Chapter release that is set to launch in June 2019.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr will launch for all available platforms on June 4, but those who preorder the content (for PC/Mac) will be able to hop in via Early Access on May 20. This Chapter will introduce the titular, new zone, which is advertised as similar to Summerset in scale. Over 30 hours of new story content will be included (which ties in to Season of the Dragon), and the new Necromancer class will be introduced.

The biggest deal, of course, is the introduction of dragons to the game. This is a first, and with the fearsome beasts come Dragon Attacks, a new kind of World Event. Encountering a dragon will be a serious matter, and players will have to really band together and be at their best to even have a chance to take one down.

When it launches in June, Elsweyr will be the second of four releases tied to Season of the Dragon, starting with the Wrathstone DLC game pack in February. Following Elsweyr will be a DLC dungeon pack in the third quarter, and a Story DLC planned for the fourth quarter.