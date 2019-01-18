FIFA 19 Outsold Red Dead Redemption 2 and Black Ops 4 in Europe

It’s always fascinating to look at sales figures, especially when they go against what you’d expect. We’ve all heard reports about how games like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2 sold extremely well, which is interesting, but not very surprising. Here in the United States, soccer is not as prominent as it is in most of the rest of the world. Which is why it might be surprising to some of us to know that FIFA 19 outsold every other game in Europe in 2018. Though, we did already know it was the most downloaded PlayStation Store game in the region.

According to the GfK Entertainment charts, FIFA 19 was the best selling game of 2018 in the EU. This is even with it launching at the end of September, which is staggering. The data from fifteen countries showed it was on top, as it performed well in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain and the UK.

It’s even more impressive when you look at just how well the rest of the best sellers performed. Red Dead Redemption 2 earned $725 million in revenue after its launch and has surpassed 17 million units sold. Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 sold extremely well, taking the third spot on the EU charts, although specific sales numbers have not yet been disclosed. Although, there have been reports that it was selling three times faster than Black Ops 3, which did well when it released in 2015.

Even still, FIFA 19 took the number one spot, outselling both Red Dead Redemption 2 and Black Ops 4, which just goes to show how well the series does in other areas of the world.

[Source: GamesIndustry.biz]