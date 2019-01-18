Kingdom Hearts III’s Opening Theme Is Finally Available to Download

We’re in the home stretch now. Less than two weeks ahead of the long-awaited release of Kingdom Hearts III, fans can finally listen to its opening theme in full. Following the release of “Don’t Think Twice,” the second Kingdom Hearts III theme, “Face My Fears,” is now available to stream and download. To mark the occasion, a new four-track EP has also been released that features both themes.

The Face My Fears EP features the English and Japanese versions of both Kingdom Hearts III themes. “Don’t Think Twice” is the much more somber closing theme, while “Face My Fears,” a collaboration with Skrillex, is the opening theme. Both are performed by Hikaru Utada, who performed the themes of both Kingdom Hearts and Kingdom Hearts II. You can get a taste of the songs in the recently-released final battle trailer, which mixes plenty of drama and action.

With the full releases of both of the Kingdom Hearts III themes, there’s a true sense that an era is coming to a close. After waiting more than a decade for the release of Kingdom Hearts III, it’ll soon be playable. With music being such an important aspect of the Kingdom Hearts franchise, this is surely an important time for fans. There’s more music for Kingdom Hearts fans, too. In addition to the release of the EP, today also marks the release of a special VR Kingdom Hearts concert. The experience has Utada perform some Kingdom Hearts themes right in your home.

Kingdom Hearts III will be released on January 29, 2019 for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.