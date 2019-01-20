Anthem’s Demo Will Have Players Start in the Middle Without Tutorials

Anthem‘s Executive Producer, Mark Darrah, has taken to Twitter to outline some differences between the game’s demo and its launch version. We’re told that the demo will be “easier in general” but will start players in the middle without tutorials.

Darrah tweeted:

So how’s the Anthem demo different from the game?

– we start you in the middle

– no tutorials

– no pilot picker

– balance is super different

– economy is completely different

– 6 weeks less bug fixes

… — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) January 19, 2019

– with only 1 story arc, I think the mission/stronghold/freeplay balance will be off a bit

– slightly less nuanced PC controls

– we’ve renamed a few things for clarity in the main game — Mark Darrah (@BioMarkDarrah) January 19, 2019

By Pilot Picker, Darrah means that players won’t be able to select facial features etc. but you’ll be able to select your character’s sex.

As far as the demo’s content is concerned, BioWare’s Lead Producer Michael Gamble said last week that the studio won’t be revealing much as it wants to retain an element of surprise. Additionally, BioWare won’t be following the trend of releasing intros as Anthem‘s developers feel that it’s an “emotional experience” that is between the player and the game.

Anthem‘s VIP demo, which is only open to those who preorder the game or have EA Origin access, will go live on Friday, January 25, 2019. A public demo will follow on February 1. The full game will release a few weeks later on February 22 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

We’ll update our readers when we have more details about the demo.

[Source: Reddit]