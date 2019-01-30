A Major EDM Star Will Be Performing in Fortnite

It looks like one of music’s hottest stars is coming to one of the game industry’s hottest stars. A recent datamine from the most recent Fortnite update revealed a model for EDM star Marshmello, further fueling rumors that he (or a digital recreation of him, at least) would be performing a set in Epic’s battle royale hit. Now, a stage is currently being set up in the map itself, all but confirming that now-iconic mask is making its way to the video game realm.

The work is being done in the Pleasant Park area of the map, where players can find an under-construction stage. We should see more progress being done in the days leading up to the concert, which is set to happen on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 2 PM EST.

Having Marshmello join Fortnite isn’t necessarily a surprising move. He has teamed up with Fortnite superstar Ninja in the past before, and has created plenty of video game content.

Plus, this is far from the first time Fortnite has dabbled in one-time events. Back in 2018, players who were in Fortnite at a specific time saw Loot Lake undergo a massive change. However, we haven’t seen something like this in Fortnite before, so it’ll definitely be worth checking in during that time.

Another big question is whether there will be any Marshmello-themed items players can get their hands on. While the model for Marshmello has been leaked, the items he’s wearing could be specifically for that model. We’d have to imagine there will be some kind of loot to commemorate the event, but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Will you be checking this concert out? Or is it not your cup of tea? Let us know!

[Source: Fortnite INTEL]