Learn About Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s New Game Plus Next Week

Prior to the game’s launch, Ubisoft teased that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey would receive New Game Plus. The when of it all has, thus far, been kept under wraps. Luckily, news on this front is incoming. Ubisoft plans to share details about New Game Plus during the upcoming February Monthly Update video.

On Twitter, the official Assassin’s Creed account addressed the feature when responding to a fan comment. See the tweet in question below:

Hey Jacob, we’ll be able to share more information on NG+ in February’s Monthly Update video and article that’s slated to be released next week. — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) February 5, 2019

The developers could simply use the impending update video to announce a distant release date for New Game Plus. As such, whether this news means the mode will be added in February’s free content update remains to be seen.

When New Game Plus does arrive, it will join a bevy of game-changing updates that have been added to AC Odyssey post-launch. Enemy scaling constitutes one recent example, which allows players to set enemy level scaling to their preference. Want every enemy you battle to have the same level as your character? Done. Want to coast through the game with all enemies being four levels below your character? It’s also an option. Even visual customization options have undergone massive changes that emphasize each player’s preference.

It should be interesting to see how the implementation of New Game Plus in AC Odyssey compares to that of AC Origins. In Origins, players who completed New Game Plus were rewarded with a special legendary outfit.

[Source: Assassin’s Creed on Twitter]