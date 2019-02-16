Over 16,000 Apex Legends Cheaters Have Been Banned Already

In its latest developer update, Respawn Entertainment has revealed that over 16,000 cheaters have been banned from Apex Legends since the game’s launch less than two weeks ago. The free-to-play battle royale title, which released on February 4, 2019, became an instant hit and attracted 25 million players within a week.

In a post on Reddit, Respawn hinted that it’s considering adding an in-game reporting feature to make it easier for players to flag accounts.

“Cheaters suck,” wrote Community Manager, Jay Frechette. “If you run into one, please try and capture the evidence and let us know. Even if you don’t get proof, get their ID and flag it and we can investigate the account. We have heard your feedback about a report feature in the game. I’ll just say that’s a very good idea.”

In the same developer update, Respawn said that it’s currently investigating reports of Apex Legends crashing across all platforms. Acknowledging players’ frustration, the studio said that it’s taking the issue “very seriously,” and is working diligently to improve stability, performance, and quality of life.

Going forward, Respawn has promised regular communication with fans. The update also explained the process of reporting various issues, bugs, and exploits, and how the team uses data to prioritize fixes.

“When issues are reported they are curated by our wonderful QA team who attempts to reproduce the issue based on the info they have,” Frechette added. “If they are able to reproduce it, a ticket is created and they are added to the rest of the known issues, prioritized, scheduled, and assigned to the proper devs to address it.”

Apex Legends is due to receive another patch next week. We’ll share patch notes with our readers when they become available.

[Source: Reddit]