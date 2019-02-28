Since the game’s release back in November 2018, Beat Saber fans have wanted one thing: more Beat Saber. That being said, the game’s first paid DLC option is almost here. The team excitedly shared the news via the official Beat Saber Twitter account.

#DevNews: Another milestone in the Music Pack development for PS VR has been reached and we’re almost ready to go! Now, our priority is to finish the development for PC and prepare everything for the release. Excited! — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) February 27, 2019

An eager fan asked for more specifics regarding the release. While “by the end of this week” is wishful thinking on the community’s end, the team confirmed the Music Pack would release in March.

It’s gonna be in March! 🙂 — Beat Saber (@BeatSaber) February 27, 2019

After the Expert+ delay to PlayStation 4, it’s encouraging to see that Beat Games seems committed to making its upcoming DLC available on both PS4 and PC at launch. The developer, Beat Games, has faced a number of technical challenges in terms of porting the pack into the game, but fans can expect subsequent Music Packs to “much quicker.”

Those who aren’t planning to get the paid DLC packs still have new songs to look forward to via free updates to the game. With Expert+ difficulty levels finally on the PlayStation 4, earlier in February 2019, there seem to be plenty of reasons to continue slashing your way through Beat Saber.

[Source: Upload VR]