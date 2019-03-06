Despite the positive reception to Kingdom Hearts III, many were left a bit disappointed by the lack of Marvel or Star Wars worlds in the game. Seeing as how Disney owns both of those franchises, it would have made sense to include them, giving people an even more diverse cast of characters to enjoy. However, we have gotten a more concrete explanation as to why Kingdom Hearts III skipped Marvel and Star Wars this time around.

During an interview published in the Kingdom Hearts III Ultimania book with series director, Tetsuya Nomura, he explains:

[…] in order to change those [properties] into a game, contracts must be made with each company separately, and there are cases where other game companies already have contracts, so although the Disney Group has indeed added those [properties], incorporating them into KH isn’t so simple.

Since EA currently has a deal with Disney with regards to the Star Wars license, it does make sense that things could get messy if other companies attempted to work with that license. That deal will expire soon though, so by then, a new company could be ready to try their hand at Star Wars games. Maybe we’ll even see Square Enix implementing that universe into Kingdom Hearts IV.

As for Marvel, it is odd that Square Enix was unable to get its properties on-board the KHIII train, seeing as how the company is already working with the IP in their upcoming Avengers project. But at least we now know that Square Enix is aware that the fans would love Star Wars and Marvel in the Kingdom Hearts universe and it seems possible that it could happen in another KH game. It would be a perfect opportunity to have all of those interesting characters together under the Disney umbrella.

Does this answer from Nomura satisfy you? Would you have liked to see Star Wars and Marvel in Kingdom Hearts III? Let us know!

