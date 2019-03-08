What seemed like a whirlwind month of February is already over, and with that, Sony has released the PlayStation Store charts for February 2019. With so many games releasing around the same period of time, it’s definitely interesting to see what games came out on top.
EA certainly had a very good month, as two of its games made it to number one. Anthem, despite mixed reviews and controversy at seemingly every turn, flew up to the top spot. In addition, Apex Legends, the battle royale sensation set in the Titanfall universe, hit the ground running after its surprise launch. With 50 million players taking part in its first month, it’s not surprising to see it debut at number one on the free-to-play charts.
Here are all of the PlayStation Store charts for February 2019:
PS4 Games
- Anthem
- Jump Force
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Kingdom Hearts III
- Far Cry 5
- NBA 2K19
- Far Cry New Dawn
- FIFA 19
- Red Dead Redemption 2
PS VR Games
- Beat Saber
- Superhot VR
- Job Simulator
- Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Creed: Rise to Glory
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- Borderlands 2 VR
- Until Dawn: Rush of Blood
- Farpoint
Free-to-Play Games
- Apex Legends
- Realm Royale
- Fortnite
- Warface
- H1Z1: Battle Royale
- Brawlhalla
- Switchblade
- Paladins
- DC Universe Online Free-to-Play
PS Vita Games
- God of War: Collection PS Vita
- Persona 4 Golden
- Minecraft: PlayStation Vita Edition
- Jak and Daxter Collection
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games
- Drowning
- Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fate
- Undertale
- Stardew Valley
- Mind Zero
PS4 Themes
- Legacy Dashboard Theme
- Astonishing Cosmos Dynamic Theme
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – New Dynamic Theme
- Star Valley Dynamic Theme
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 – Dynamic Theme
- 4K Surreal Sunset Theme
- The Last of Us Part II Ellie Theme
- Endless Expanse 4K Dynamic Theme
- Pizza Cats from Space HiQ Dynamic Theme
- Monster Hunter: World – Theme
PS Classics
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
- Bully
- Grand Theft Auto: Vice City
- The Warriors
- Resident Evil 2
- Resident Evil 3: Nemesis
- Resident Evil: Code Veronica X
- Twisted Metal: Black
- Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Special Edition
- Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy
With games like Devil May Cry 5 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice releasing in March 2019, it’ll certainly be interesting to see what the charts look like this time next month.
[Source: PlayStation Blog]