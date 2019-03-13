Brendan Greene, better unknown as “PlayerUnknown,” is stepping away from the game he created, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. While he will still be with PUBG Corporation, he will be moving into a new role that’s not tasked with day-to-day development.

Greene made the announcement on Twitter, where he revealed that he was heading a new research division of PUBG Corporation. Known as “PUBG Special Projects,” it will be tasked with “exploring, experimenting, and creating new technologies, tools, pipelines, and gameplay.” As part of the change, Greene will be moving from Seoul to Amsterdam.

You can read his entire statement here:

And now for something completely different… pic.twitter.com/f9qpkHMHu8 — PLAYERUNKNOWN (@PLAYERUNKNOWN) March 13, 2019

Greene quickly became one of the most prolific game developers after the rapid success of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds. Greene first became notable for his mods for games like H1Z1, before creating PUBG as a standalone title. It quickly skyrocketed in success, helping to popularize the battle royale genre.

While plenty of other battle royale games have come and gone since the genre became a thing, most notably titles like Fortnite and Apex Legends, PUBG is still one of the most popular games out there. It only just launched on the PlayStation 4 in December 2018 and quickly became a success on the system. It’s still receiving plenty of support too, with a new map just launching. In addition, PUBG has PlayStation-exclusive content to entice players.

It will certainly be exciting to see what kinds of projects come out of PUBG Corporation following this move. We shall also see what kind of affect, if any, this has on PUBG proper.