The arrest of Japanese star Pierre Taki on drug charges is leading to even more complications. Square Enix has announced that it will be changing the voice of Olaf, originally voiced by Taki, in the Japanese version of Kingdom Hearts III. As the decision was just made, no other information, including who will replace him, has been announced.

This comes off the heels of Sega announcing it is halting all sales of Judgment, in which Taki also voices a character. Sega has not yet announced whether it will be getting a new actor to replace him, and no decision been made regarding the Western release.

Anyone who has played Kingdom Hearts III knows that Olaf doesn’t have a major role in the game, so it’s presumably much easier to change voices in this case. The change will come via an update, which will be released at a later date. It’s unknown if this is a change that will be reflected in physical shipments of Kingdom Hearts III, however.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Olaf Voice Actor Being Changed by Square Enix WATCH GALLERY

This will also undoubtedly affect Frozen 2, which will release later in 2019. It’s already been speculated that Disney was looking to replace Taki for the film. Presumably, the actor they find will be voicing Olaf in both Kingdom Hearts III and Frozen 2.

Unlike Sega, Square Enix will be continuing to sell Kingdom Hearts III while it undergoes this process. As DLC for Kingdom Hearts III is being worked on right now, we already know the team hasn’t walked away from the game quite yet. We’ll be sure to update you on any other developments regarding this case.

[Source: Square Enix]