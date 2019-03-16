French website ActuGaming has claimed that one of its sources recently spotted Lady Gaga at CD Projekt RED’s office, and she was reportedly there for a motion capture shoot for Cyberpunk 2077.

The website’s source provided no further information, and we don’t know which one of CD Projekt RED’s locations she was seen in.

While one may be tempted to dismiss such a rumor, a peculiar tweet from last year has come to light that seems to hint that CD Projekt RED and Lady Gaga might actually be working together.

In September 2018, the official Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account randomly responded to a 6-year old tweet by Lady Gaga. Both the artist’s tweet and CD Projekt RED’s response were quite mysterious. The exchange went something like this:

AAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHRHRGRGRGRRRGURBHJB EORWPSOJWPJORGWOIRGWSGODEWPGOHEPW09GJEDPOKSD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!0924QU8T63095JRGHWPE09UJ0PWHRGW — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) November 7, 2012

Of course! Of course we will! — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 18, 2018

It’s quite possible that ActuGaming’s source concocted a story with this tweet in mind to lend some credence to the rumor so we advise our readers to take this with a customary grain of salt. As usual, we’ll make sure to update you if there are any developments on this front.

Cyberpunk 2077 is in development for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Although the game is set to make an appearance at E3 2019, don’t expect a release date or window any time soon. CD Projekt RED recently said that there’s still a lot of work to be done, and that the game will come “when it’s ready,” as the studio promised back in 2013.

[Source: ActuGaming via Reddit]