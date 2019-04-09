Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment have lifted the veil a tiny bit on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. In a recent post to the EA Star Wars official Twitter account, a short gif teases the game’s logo, but little else.

Check out the tweet in question below:

A tweet from the official Star Wars account also teases the upcoming Star Wars game. Additionally, the post reiterates that audiences will get a “first look” at Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order during Star Wars Celebration. Those unable to attend the event can watch a stream live on Twitch at 1:30pm CDT on Saturday, April 23th. What specifically will be shown remains to be seen, but it appears fans are primarily anxious for a gameplay reveal and release date.

In fact, any information regarding Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order would be helpful. Since the game’s EA Play reveal during E3 2018, very little has been confirmed about this particular Respawn project. According to Fallen Order’s official website, fans will experience an original story “around a surviving Padawan set shortly after the events of Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith.”

At the very least, it seems much of the story work for Fallen Order is complete. Writer Chris Avellone, who has worked with EA in the past on Knights of the Old Republic 2, recently confirmed his work on Fallen Order has “finished up.” Apart from this intriguing detail, unfortunately, Avellone could not divulge anything else about the project.

2019 is shaping up to be a big year for Respawn Entertainment. The studio’s battle royale, Apex Legends, instantly became an overnight sensation when it launched in early February. While Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order lacks a solid release date, it is expected to hit store shelves during Holiday 2019.

EA and Respawn Release Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order Tease WATCH GALLERY

[Source: EA Star Wars on Twitter]