It has been revealed by David Haddad, President of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, that NetherRealm Studio’s latest game, Mortal Kombat 11, has seen the most successful launch in the long running franchise’s history. This information was revealed when he spoke about the game in his panel at the 2019 GamesBeat Summit in Los Angeles, California.

Mortal Kombat 11 launched on April 23, 2019 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The game features a diverse cast of characters, the iconic over the top Fatalities that you have come to expect (which look better than ever, by the way), and a cinematic story told over multiple chapters. The game also features online play in various forms, so if you are a fan of Mortal Kombat‘s online scene like me, you are sure to be satisfied with its outing in the series’ latest entry.

In Mortal Kombat 11, you can earn gear and create your own personalized versions of your favorite characters, giving you the choice to decide not only how they look, but which abilities you want them to use. In total, there are 25 characters in-game, with Shao Khan originally appearing as the game’s preorder bonus. He is now available for purchase on the PlayStation Store for $5.99, in case you didn’t preorder the game, but still want to play as The Konqueror.

The first Mortal Kombat game released in 1992, 27 years ago. It is impressive to see that the iconic fighting game series continues to succeed in the modern gaming world. Mortal Kombat was often scrutinized for its over the top Fatalities and extreme levels of blood and gore, but it would seem that fans can’t get enough of it.

Have you have a chance to play the new Mortal Kombat yet? Let us know in the comments below! If not, you can purchase Mortal Kombat 11 on Amazon.

[Source: VentureBeat]

