According to The Game Awards Creator, Geoff Keighley, Netflix has been added to the roster of E3 Coliseum panels for the 2019 festivities. At present, the only confirmed details concerning the panel is the title–“Bringing Your Favorite Shows to Life: Developing Netflix Originals Into Video Games.” A specific date and time has not yet received clarification, nor is there currently news about who will host the panel and who will sit on it.

Keighley announced the news on Twitter on his personal page. See the tweet below:

This year at @e3 we are welcoming @netflix for a special #e3Coliseum panel with updates and news about its plans in the gaming space. pic.twitter.com/eLNSSdHKru — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 13, 2019

Based on the panel’s title alone, it is easy to discern it will focus primarily on Netflix originals that are being adapted into games, and less on Netflix series adapted from gaming properties. Should fans anticipate an update or trailer for the third season of the service’s acclaimed Castlevania series, then? Perhaps concrete details regarding the recently announced Dragon’s Dogma anime will emerge? For now, it seems difficult to judge, but somewhat unlikely.

However, new information about Stranger Things 3: The Game is bound to surface during E3, especially since the title is due to launch on the same date as the show’s Season 3 premiere: July 4, 2019. Following the shuttering of Telltale, which was developing its own Stranger Things game, Netflix revealed it would work on other ways to expand the beloved franchise’s presence in gaming. Whether we’ll see such an attempt, beyond Stranger Things 3, reflected at E3 2019 is not known. Yet, with studios such as Devolver Digital expressing interest in the Stranger Things license, anything seems possible.

This year’s E3 festivities kick off on June 11th and conclude on June 13th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

[Source: Geoff Keighley on Twitter]