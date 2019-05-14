RAGE 2 How to Fast Travel

As with many open world games, RAGE 2 includes the ability to fast-travel, making it easier to get around the map. And if you read our review, we weren’t too wild about the act of driving around the seemingly empty world, so fast traveling could come in handy for you. Here’s what you need to know about fast travel in RAGE 2.

Sadly, you can’t fast travel to any location on the map — In fact, from what we’ve played, there are very few locations that you can fast travel to. There are locations known as Trade Towns that have little shops and NPCs for you to interact with. You’ll want to come here to pick up some healing items or to upgrade your weapons if you have the right materials. Once you’ve visited a Trade Town, you’ll unlock the ability to warp to it, provided you’re not deep into a story mission in an underground lair.

Press the Touchpad and move over to the Map tab to fast travel.

There are only a handful of Trader Towns in the game and you can spot them by their white icons on the map. If you hover over the icon, it’ll be labeled as a Trader Town. Simply press square to fast travel to it and you’ll be there in no time. The nice thing is that your vehicle travels with you, so you won’t have to worry about finding a new one.

From what we’ve played, there aren’t any other ways to fast travel, unfortunately, so you’ll have to make due with what’s available now. Although, it has been stated that RAGE 2 will be vastly different several months after launch, so perhaps there will be more opportunities for fast travel later.

That’s all you need to know about fast traveling in RAGE 2. How are you liking the game? Let us know in the comments!

Don’t miss our review of RAGE 2. You can purchase RAGE 2 on Amazon. This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Check out these other RAGE 2 guides: