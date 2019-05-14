RAGE 2 How to Upgrade Weapons

If you’re playing through RAGE 2 right now, you’re probably exploring the various different upgrade systems the game has to offer, which can get overwhelming if you don’t know what to expect. There are upgrades for almost every facet of the game, so if you need help, we’ve got ya covered. In this guide, we’ll be covering how to upgrade your weapons.

RAGE 2 has a variety of weapons for you to experiment with: Everything from shotguns, pistols, grenades, and other firearms you’d expect to see. As you play through the game, you might find that it’s surprisingly tough at times, making upgrades almost essential if you want a smooth ride.

When you open up the menu by pressing the Touchpad on the DualShock 4, you’ll notice several different options. To upgrade your weapons, you’ll want to maneuver to the Weapons tab.

From here, every weapon you currently have unlocked will be clickable, so select whichever weapon you’d like to upgrade and you’ll be able to see all of your options. There are different levels or tiers to each firearm upgrade from 1 to 5, with each one requiring more materials than the last. The materials you’ll need are called Feltrite, which can be discovered throughout the world.

These appear as crystals which can be picked up at various sites across the map. In fact, certain areas that contain Feltrite will appear on the map as Feltrite Meteorites. You’ll want to look out for Feltrite Meteorite locations that contain these upgrade materials. They are marked as a blue icon on the map.

Once you have enough materials to upgrade that weapon, you can press and hold Square to unlock that tier and select which perk or benefit you’d like. These are things like increasing reload speed, the weapon’s magazine size, and more. Each one of these perks stacks, so a level 5 weapon will be extremely powerful.

However, you will also need Weapon Core Mods, which can be purchased from Bon Bon Boom! in Wellspring (or any of the Trade Towns) for $1000 a piece. You can find them in Ark Chests, Shops, and Intel Traders in the game’s various areas, as well.

That should cover everything you need to know about upgrading your weapons in RAGE 2. Remember to keep an eye out for Feltrite and Weapon Core Mods because they are essential when upgrading your weapons.

Let us know if you’re enjoying RAGE 2 and if this helped you!

Don’t miss our review of RAGE 2. You can purchase RAGE 2 on Amazon. This page contains affiliate links to products. We may receive a commission for purchases made through these links.

Check out these other RAGE 2 guides: