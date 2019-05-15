Space Invaders Board Game Kickstarter

There is a Kickstarter campaign for an officially licensed Space Invaders board game, and the campaign has already reached its goal with 30 days left to go. The board game from 612 Entertainment, LLC has earned $55, 508 USD (at the time of writing), smashing its initial goal of $45, 000 USD with crowdfunding still going strong. If you’ve ever wanted to see a board game for Space Invaders, you are now in luck. As with any Kickstarter campaign, there are various different rewards for backers depending on how much you pledge including a diorama, cards made out of cardstock, a neoprene rubber playing mat, and more. The Kickstarter campaign states that the project will only be funded if it reaches its goal by Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2:59 am EDT, but we’re well ahead of that deadline with funding goals reached.

SPACE INVADERS – THE BOARD GAME is a two-to-four player game that mixes all the fun of a deck-building card game with the strategy of a conventional board game. Players must defend their moon base from the invading attackers by placing their cannons strategically across the board so they can learn intelligence about the enemy above. If a player destroys an Invader they will be provided with a powerful card which is then added to their hand. Gathered intel can be used as research to enhance the capabilities of a players’ deck. SPACE INVADERS – THE BOARD GAME is a competitive game of survival, and as such, whoever has the most HI-SCORE at the end of the game will win. The game’s consists of 243 different Action, Energy, and Research Cards.

The various tiered rewards that are still available (at the time of writing) are as as follows:

$30 USD or more

Game Box

Game Board

Game Tokens & Bunkers / Punchboards

4 Colored Cannons & UFO / Wood

55 Invader Cards

Action & Energy Cards (187)

Sorting Tray

$75 USD or more

Magnetic Box / Numbered / Spot UV Coating

Rubber Play Mat (Neoprene)

Game Tokens & Bunkers / ABS

4 Cannons & UFO / Colored Acrylic

55 Invader Cards / Premium Cardstock

Action & Energy Cards (187) / Premium Cardstock

Sorting Tray

$990 USD or more

Diorama

Sorting Tray

Action & Energy Cards (187) / Premium Cardstock

55 Invader Cards / Premium Cardstock

4 Cannons & UFO / Colored Acrylic

Game Tokens & Bunkers / ABS

Rubber Play Mat (Neoprene)

Magnetic Box / Numbered / Spot UV Coating

TAITO Certificate of Authenticity

