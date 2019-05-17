E3 2019’s show floor plans recently hit the web, and one publisher’s absence immediately garnered the attention of fans. In a ResetEra thread concerning E3, fans noticed that Activision didn’t have a place reserved in its usual space at the Los Angeles Convention Center. This prompted GamesIndustry.Biz to reach out to the publisher. In doing so, the publication learned that Activision will indeed not have a presence on the E3 2019 show floor.

An Activision spokesperson told GamesIndustry.biz the following in a brief statement: “While we won’t have a traditional space on the show floor, we look forward to participating at E3 across a number of activities.” Apparently, these other activities will include engaging in private meetings with partners in the LA Convention Center’s upstairs rooms. This isn’t too dissimilar to how Activision conducted business during E3 2016, an event it also did not attend in the traditional sense.

Much like Activision, Electronic Arts will host meetings in a room above the LA Convention Center. However, as it has the last several years, EA will not have a presence on the E3 show floor. As is now tradition for the company, it will hold an off-site event of its own, EA Play, which starts ahead of E3 on June 7th and concludes on June 9th.

Activision is not the only publisher reducing its presence at E3 2019. Sony also plans to skip the festivities, in favor of sharing brief announcements throughout the year in its recently launched State of Play broadcasts. While Ubisoft is definitely in line to showcase content at this year’s E3, we do know of one title that won’t make an appearance at all. After announcing Skull & Bones‘ second delay, Producer Karl Luhe also revealed that the pirate adventure won’t take to the big stage this year.

Activision E3 2019 Presence Will Not Include a Show Floor Booth WATCH GALLERY

E3 2019 will kick off on June 11 and end on June 13th.

[Source: ResetEra, GamesIndustry.biz]