Five Major Games Confirmed For E3 2019 We’re Excited For

As scary as this is, E3 is only a few short weeks away, which means it’s about time to start speculating and planning for extensive coverage of the show. This year’s E3 will be slightly different than before, as major companies like Sony and EA won’t have press conferences like they did in the past. Still, it’s an exciting time and the PlayStation Lifestyle team is looking forward to what the show has to offer, despite the lack of Sony.

There are many games confirmed to make an appearance at the show in one way or another, so now is the perfect time to list the ones we’re most excited for. And although many games have been rumored to make an appearance (looking at you, Final Fantasy VII Remake, this list will only feature titles that are confirmed to be shown at E3 this year.

Let’s take a look at the top five AAA games we’re most looking forward to at this year’s E3.

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

This one is kind of a no-brainer and there’s a lot riding on its success. It also already has automatic hype behind it, simply due to having Star Wars in the title. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is set to be a single-player, narrative-driven Star Wars adventure, with no microtransactions. That’s compelling because the last couple of Star Wars titles have been online-focused, with Battlefront II being particularly egregious with its microtransactions, as you might recall.

With this game, it will take place after Order 66 and allow you to control Padawan Cal Kestis on his journey as the last surviving Jedi. What’s also exciting is that we still haven’t seen gameplay for Jedi: Fallen Order, so our imaginations are running wild. Respawn Entertainment is behind the game’s development and given their pedigree, we’re looking forward to how this one will turn out. Jedi: Fallen Order is due out on November 15, 2019 for PS4 and other platforms.

Borderlands 3

We recently got our first look at gameplay for the upcoming Borderlands 3 and while it seemed to be more of the same old Borderlands we know and love, we’re still pumped for its release. It’s got a formula that fits into the “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” mantra, but with many minor improvements that add up to an overall enhanced package. From what we’ve seen, it’s shaping up to be a wild, over-the-top adventure with an emphasis on insane firearms.

To prove how crazy Borderlands 3 will be, it’s a game with a rocket launcher that shoots cheseburgers and guns with legs. That’s part of the game’s personality: It’s aiming to be silly and weird and we love it for that. If the game’s personality isn’t clear enough, just look at that cover art; it’s godly. The show-floor should have playable demos of Borderlands 3, so we’ll do our best to get our hands on it to give you some impressions. Borderlands 3 will release on PS4 on September 13, 2019.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 is a highly anticipated title, especially since its developer, CD Projekt Red worked on the popular Witcher series, with the third installment receiving many Game of the Year awards in 2015. Cyberpunk 2077 is a vast departure for the studio, as it takes place in a futuristic setting, as opposed to a fantasy setting which the studio is typically known for. Despite its differences, it will still be an open world adventure, much like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. There is speculation that the upcoming title will be quite innovative, with a “true” next-gen feel.

At E3 2018, the game was shown to the press behind closed doors, and the general response was overwhelmingly positive. In fact, many outlets considered Cyberpunk 2077 to be their Game of the Show, so the hype is real with this one. CD Projekt Red is a well-respected studio, with the general notion that they don’t release bad games. We did finally get to see gameplay last year and it was impressive, although, who knows what the final product will look like. Cyberpunk 2077 is still well in development and is expected to release for next generation platforms, as well as current-gen.

Dying Light 2

While we haven’t seen a ton on Dying Light 2, it’s said to be Techland’s most ambitious game, which should be reason enough to peak your interest. The original Dying Light was a sleeper hit at the beginning of this generation, which arguably went under the radar. If you’re unaware, Dying Light is an open world survival-horror zombie game with an emphasis on fluid movement and parkour. It’s a really unique idea that was novel at the time, so we’re curious to see how it shapes up in the sequel.

Dying Light 2 will have a major focus on player-choice, which is expected to change the way the in-game world works. It’s unclear how in-depth this mechanic will be, but it’s an interesting premise, nonetheless. Hopefully, we can get our hands on an early build of Dying Light 2 so we can give you our impressions. Currently, there is no release date or window for the upcoming zombie adventure, so don’t hold your breath for it any time soon.

DOOM Eternal

Announced during Bethesda’s E3 presentation in 2018, DOOM Eternal is the followup to the beloved DOOM (2016). If you missed out on 2016’s DOOM, do yourself a favor and try it out if you like fast-paced gory action, because it’s one of the best in its class. DOOM Eternal will include some new features like the ability to invade other players’ games, new weapons, enhanced visuals, and of course, will take place in Hell.

One new feature we’re really excited for is the “Meat Hook” attachment for the shotgun, which is, in essence, a grappling hook. We’re definitely curious to get more of a deep-dive into gameplay, as well as a release date. At this time, DOOM Eternal has a release window of 2019, so we’re expecting it to release sometime in the fall.

There are a ton of other games that will have a presence at this year’s E3, but these are the biggest ones we could think of. Were there any we missed? Which games are you looking forward to. Let us know!