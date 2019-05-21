Remember the Just Cause film adaption that was announced a few years ago? Apart from reports of Aquaman’s Jason Momoa starring as the project’s lead, news of the adaption never gained much steam. Now it’s returned to the forefront with an intriguing new development. John Wick creator and screenwriter Derek Kolstad will pen the Just Cause film’s script. At present, it remains unclear as to whether Momoa is still attached.

Variety reported the news, noting that Constanin Film, the production company behind the Resident Evil movie reboot, acquired the game franchise’s rights. The company’s Robert Kulzer will produce the Just Cause project, alongside Prime Universe Films’ Adrian Askarieh and Kolstad. Martin Moszkowicz of Constantin Film will serve as an executive producer, as will publisher Square Enix. Both Kulzer and Askarieh are credited with producing other video game-related movie properties. Kulzer produces Resident Evil; meanwhile, Askarieh was associated with the Hitman films.

For now, details about the movie itself are quite scarce. However, according to Variety, Just Cause is a top priority for Constantin Film, as shooting is expected to kick off sometime in 2020. In addition, producers reportedly intend to develop Just Cause into a full blown cinematic franchise.

This serves as but another wrinkle in the storm of video game adaption news of late. Recently, the long-awaited, James Wan-produced Mortal Kombat film finally gained some headway. Pre-production begins this month in Australia with commercial director Simon McQuoid attached to helm the project. Shortly after this news hit the web, Warner Bros. revealed the movie reboot’s March 2021 release date.

Sony is also making waves on the video game adaption front, thanks to the launch of PlayStation Productions. This division of the company is being devoted to creating film and TV content in-house, based on PlayStation IP. There currently exists no word on what PlayStation Productions has in store, but rumors suggest a Twisted Metal TV series may be in the works.

