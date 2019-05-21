The PlayStation Store is currently holding a WB Games Publisher Sale covering just about every Warner Bros. Interactive game people could want. Whether it’s Batman, Mortal Kombat, Injustice, or anything in between, this sale has got you covered. It will only last until May 28, 2019, so be sure to grab some games while these deals last. Although I will be going over the US side of things, these deals are available in Canada as well. People throughout North America can take advantage of some great savings.

To kick things off, let’s talk about everybody’s favorite Caped Crusader, Batman. If, for any reason, you haven’t had a chance to pick up either Batman: Arkham Knight or Batman: Return to Arkham, you are in luck. Both versions of Batman: Arkham Knight are currently on sale, with the Standard Edition available for $9.99 and the Premium Edition available for $17.99.

Relive the classic Batman games that started the Arkham series with Batman: Return to Arkham, which is priced at $19.99. It comes with remastered versions of both Batman: Arkham Asylum and Batman: Arkham City. You can pick up all of these games for one price too, as the Batman: Arkham Collection is available for $29.99. Fans of PSVR can also pick up Batman: Arkham VR for $13.99.

Fighting game fans can pick up the Injustice 2: Legendary Edition for $23.99. It normally costs $59.99, which means you are saving 60%. Mortal Kombat XL is also on sale for $9.99. In case you own the base version of Mortal Kombat X, but don’t own all of the DLC, the Mortal Kombat X XL Pack is available for $12.49.

This sale also contains a ton of LEGO games. This includes, but is not limited to, The LEGO Harry Potter Collection for $7.99, LEGO Jurassic World for $7.99, LEGO Worlds for $11.99, LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 for $7.99, LEGO City Undercover for $11.99, and The LEGO Movie Videogame for $9.99!

Will you be checking out the WB Games Publisher Sale? Let us know in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Store]