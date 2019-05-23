THQ Nordic Assures us That Dead Island 2 is Still In Development

THQ Nordic held an investor presentation recently, giving us a taste of some of the company’s upcoming projects. If you’re unaware, THQ Nordic has been notorious for swooping up studios and piling on the projects, with very little to show for it. In fact, the publisher has 80 projects reported to be in development, with 48 of those being unannounced. How a publisher can juggle that many projects is beyond me, but we did get a slight update on one of the company’s long-awaited games, Dead Island 2.

Dead Island 2 was announced at E3 2014 giving us a sense for the tone of the upcoming sequel. If you recall, the trailer featured a man running along Santa Monica beach, with zombies pouring in around him, but done in a silly and lighthearted way. Since then, we haven’t seen much of anything pertaining to the project, and the studio behind its development, Yager, went silent. The following year, it was announced that Yager would no longer be working on the project and that development would be handed to Sumo Digital, the team behind Little Big Planet 3 (and also the recent Team Sonic Racing).

In short, the game seems to have had a rocky development and was likely scrapped or at least a large portion of it had to be redone during the transition of studios. During THQ Nordic’s investor presentation, the company noted that Dead Island 2 is coming and that it’s “still being worked on.” We were also told to “stay tuned,” but who knows what that really means. This is at least the third time that we’ve been told Dead Island 2 is still in development since 2017.

Perhaps we’ll finally see the re-reveal of the zombie action game at this year’s E3, which is just a few short weeks away. Along with the mystery of Dead Island 2 is the mystery of those other 48 projects THQ Nordic has planned, which is frankly unfathomable. Time will tell, maybe.

Have you forgotten about Dead Island 2? Let us know if you’re still looking forward to it.

[Source: Tv.streamfabriken via Push Square]