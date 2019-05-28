With the recent rumors that are circulating the internet about a new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game being in the works, we here at PlayStation Lifestyle thought it would be fitting to compile a list of things we would like to see in a potential new installment in that particular series. The possibilities here are honestly endless, as there is always room for improvement when it comes to a long-running series of games. With Call of Duty being as popular as it is, there is certainly no lack of feedback from die hard fans about the direction they would like to see the series take in the future. Here’s what we’d like to see if we get another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game.

Progression In Single Player

One of the things that I think has been lacking for some time in Call of Duty games is the single player progression. Sure the story is good, but in terms of replayability it just doesn’t stack up when compared to any of the game’s multiplayer components. A cool way that things could be switched up in another hypothetical Modern Warfare game would be if the development team could add some sort of progression into the single-player mode, assuming this year’s game has one.

Perhaps you could unlock items or customization options for your weapons if you completed missions in a certain way, allowing you to play through the mission again with a different variation of a weapon or gadget that would provide a new way to engage those encounters. It would be also be nice if items you unlocked through single player progression could carry over into the game’s multiplayer as an unlock for your soldier, adding further value to the things you unlocked while playing the campaign. These are just some thoughts, but I believe that a progression system in single player could not only add replayability to the campaign, but also encourage players to play through the missions in various different ways, which would be a step up for the series.

A Story With Stakes

Another thing that I would love to see in a new installment in the Modern Warfare series would be a story with stakes. One of the things I always loved about the Modern Warfare series was the fact that there were always high stakes involved, whether it was Imran Zakhaev launching nuclear missiles in the final mission of the original Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Colonel Shepard’s betrayal of Task Force 141 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, or Captain Price stopping Makarov in the end of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, each of the games had moments that left the player on the edge of their seat.

I would absolutely love to see a potential new Modern Warfare game nail this once more, raising the stakes even further to give players a story that we can’t help but be invested in. The truth is, when you care about certain characters and what happens to them you are automatically going to want to see how the story plays out, and I think this is something the original three Modern Warfare games did phenomenally well. If we were to get another installment in the series, I would expect nothing less from the game’s story.

Iconic Missions and Set-Pieces

In my opinion, another thing the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series nailed was the iconic missions and set-pieces. There’s the sniper mission with Price and Captain MacMillan in the original Modern Warfare, where they were tasked with assassinating Imran Zakhaev (and failed to do so). We can’t forget the mission in Modern Warfare 2 where you fight your way to the White House in order to complete your objective, or the stealth mission in Modern Warfare 3 where you take underwater vehicles to a heavily occupied oil rig and sneak your way through the level. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games do an excellent job of making you feel like a soldier at their peak potential, either physically or with the equipment and tactics you have access to when carrying out a mission.

This feeling, coupled with iconic moments that stick with you, even over many years, is one of the reasons why I would love to see another installment in the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare series. Everyone remembers the final mission in Modern Warfare 2 where you remove a knife from your chest, only to throw it directly into Shepard’s eye right before he kills Price. These moments are some of the most iconic ones for me in the Call of Duty franchise, let alone in all of gaming, and I would really like to see what the development team could pull off if we got a new installment in the Modern Warfare series.

Modern Warfare Villains

My final point on this list of things we’d like to see in a hypothetical new Modern Warfare game, I want to see the an amazing new villain. The Modern Warfare series of games has always hit it out of the park when it comes to villains and I think that if we got another game in the series, the team could really do something special this time around.

Right from the start of the series in Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, where you are introduced to Khaled Al-Asad as he executes a man in front of a large crowd of people at point blank range, the tone for the entire series is set. You are dealing with very dangerous people, against the odds no less, but your team’s determination and particular set of skills are ultimately the only thing standing between the villain’s plan and the lives of the innocent people that those very plans threaten. If we get another game in the series, I want to face off against a villain who truly terrifies me. That way, when we defeat them, it will be all the more gratifying.

These are just some of my thoughts on what I would love to see if we ever get another Call of Duty: Modern Warfare game, and the rumors circulating say that time is going to be rather soon. Are there any things that you see as an absolute must if we get another game in the series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, we’d love to hear all about the things that you would want to see in another Modern Warfare game!