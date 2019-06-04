10 New Games Are Being Added To PlayStation Now In June

The US PlayStation Blog has announced even more games are coming to the ever growing library of games that are available on PlayStation Now service. This month, 10 titles will be added to the list of already existing games on the service (which will be available on PS5), including Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor, Surgeon Simulator, I Am Bread, Valkyria Chronicles Remastered and more. It was also announced that there will be a great deal on a PlayStation Now subscription coming on June 7, 2019.

The entire list of games being added to PlayStation Now for the month of June is as follows:

Anodyne (PS4)

Danger Zone (PS4)

Desert Child (PS4)

I Am Bread (PS4)

Inside My Radio (PS4)

LEGO CITY Undercover (PS4)

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor (PS4)

RIVE (PS4)

Surgeon Simulator (PS4)

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered (PS4)

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor initially released on September 30, 2014 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The game was also released on the PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 on November 18, 2014. The game features a wide open world set in Mordor filled with plenty of orcs to slay, deep combat complete with skills to upgrade, and a complex system that focuses on hierarchies within the orc chain of command known as the Nemesis System. As an example, if you used fire to injure a particular orc and he successfully fled, he will remember that you and your decision to utilize fire were the reason he is now scarred, and he will not be happy about it, making your next encounter with him in battle all the more challenging. Have a look at our review of the game!

Are you pleased with the list of titles being added to the PlayStation Now service in the month of June? Are you a subscriber to the service? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

[Source: US PlayStation Blog]